Around 1 Lakh Vacant Teacher Posts Identified: MHRD

Of the total vacancies about 14,000 have been notified so far.

"Around 1 lakh vacant teacher posts have been identified in various schools under the Central government and state governments," tweeted the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Of the total vacancies about 14,000 have been notified so far, it also said.

As per the data shared by the MHRD in its campaign agenda to fill vacant teacher posts, the total vacancies in schools under the state governments are about 84,000.

The details of the recruitment can be expected soon, as the HRD says it's in communication with the state governments in this regard.

In another related development, the MHRD has recently launched the "NISHTHA (National Initiative on School Teachers Head Holistic Advancement)" programme to train over 42 lakh teachers across the country. In this training, teachers will get awareness and develop their skills on various aspects related to Learning Outcomes, Competency Based Learning and Testing, Learner-centered Pedagogy, School Safety and Security, Personal-social qualities, and Inclusive Education.

"Today, there are 8.5 million teachers in India, which is more than the population of Finland. We need to take care of our teachers and solve their problems. We need to focus on their welfare," Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, had said during the launch of the NISHTHA programme.

Also a teacher training module was introduced by the AICTE to train 30,000 teachers who teach technical and engineering courses.

