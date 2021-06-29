TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: University Officers Application Form, Registration Details Here

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021:details are available on the official website at tanuvas.ac.in.

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University or TANUVAS has started the recruitment process of university officers for the year 2021. The TANUVAS recruitment for university officers will be conducted for 49 posts, according to reports. The registration and application form details are available on the official website of TANUVAS at tanuvas.ac.in.

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: Application Form

The candidates must send the application forms in the prescribed format only. For each post a separate application form is to be sent and no two applications should be bound or tied together, according to the official TANUVAS recruitment notification.

The application forms in the prescribed format, along with all the required documents should be submitted to the University so as to reach "The Registrar, TANUVAS, Chennai" on or before July 26 at 5 PM.

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

The TANUVAS notification has also said the number of posts advertised is provisional and can be varied as per the requirement of the University. "The University reserves the right to fill or not to fill any or all the post advertised. Eligible candidates will be called for to appear for the selection process/interview at their own expense at the venue and date notified by the University," it added.

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment Process

Applicants should submit a "write up" on their achievements with detailed and specific particulars accomplished during the past three years along with the proposed plan of action in the new post and the same to be placed in a confidential cover addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and submitted to the Registrar along with application, the TANUVAS notification said.

Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of the information provided in the applications and will be required to submit original relevant documents at the time of the interview in support of the claims made in the application.

