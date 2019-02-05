TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Answer Key-Result Released; Direct Link Here

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineers answer key-result released @ tangedco.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has released the TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer answer key-results on the official website. The Corporation has released the TANGEDCO answer key for the recruitment exam held for Assistant Engineers (Electrical, Civil) posts. The TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer exam was held in December for a notification which was released in February last year. The TANGEDCO answer keys have been released on the official website, tangedco.gov.in.

The question paper for written examination was of Objective type in OMR format of Engineering Degree Standard. For Electrical Engineering, the exam was in English and for Civil it was in English as well as Tamil.

The Question paper had three parts. Part I and Part II are compulsory and under Part III, the candidates were to answer the section which has been chosen at the time of registration.

If a candidate had appeared for a different section, Part III will not be evaluated, according to the official notification. The questions were set at Under Graduate level.

The examinations were held in eight centres in Tamil Nadu.

The number of candidates advertised (325) is only approximate and is liable for modification including reduction/increase with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalisation of selection, according to the official TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer notification.

The candidate on their selection will be placed on 3 months training and they shall be paid a consolidated pay of Rs.15,200 p.m. and they should be prepared to serve anywhere in TNEB LTD., TANTRANSCO and TANGEDCO.

After successful completion of training period they shall be placed in the Pay Band of Rs.10,100 – 34,800 + Grade pay Rs. 5100.

