Tamil Nadu Forester Recruitment 2018: Apply For 300 Vacancies Online; Last Date November 5

Tamil Nadu Forester Recruitment 2018: Apply For 300 Vacancies Online

Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD) has released a recruitment notification for 300 posts of Forester. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment online till November 5, 2018. The last date to pay application fee online is November 5, 2018 (5:00 pm) and by challan at designated Indian Bank branches is November 7, 2018 (2:00 pm).

There are 300 Forester vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be recruited for the posts on the basis of their performance in a written test. The date for written test will be announced at a later date.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree in Science or Engineering with Agriculture/ Animal Husbandry/ Botany/ Chemistry/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science/ Engineering (All Engineering subjects including Agricultural Engineering)/ Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Geology/ Horticulture/ Marine Biology/ Mathematics/ Physics/ Statistics/ Veterinary Science/ Wildlife Biology/ Zoology.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 30 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria can apply online on the official website: www.forests.tn.gov.in. The application fee is Rs. 250 for all candidates.

After submitting the application, candidates can print / save their application in PDF format. Candidate need not send the print out of the Online Application or any other supporting documents to the TNFUSRC. The application and certificates will be verified only when the candidates come up for next stage of Selection.

