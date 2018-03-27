Supreme Court Recruitment 2018: Apply For Junior Court Attendant, Chamber Attendant (R) Posts Supreme Court of India has invited application form eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Court Attendant and Chamber Attendant.

Supreme Court of India has invited application form eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Court Attendant and Chamber Attendant. There are 65 vacancies for Junior Court Attendant and 13 vacancies for Chamber Attendant posts. Both the vacancies are placed in level 3 of pay matrix with initial basic pay of Rs. 21700 plus usual allowances. The approximate Gross Salary as per existing rates of allowances including HRA will be Rs. 33315 per month.



Essential Qualification



The candidate must have passed class 10th from a recognized board of education. Preference will be given to Multi Skilled Trained persons having knowledge and experience of driving motor vehicle (having valid commercial driving license to drive LMV/HMV)/ cooking/ electrician/ carpentry jobs for the post of Junior Court Attendant. In case of Chamber Attendant preference will be given to candidates with experience of housekeeping work, watch and ward, security and caretaking work.



Age Limit



Candidate should not be younger than 18 years and older than 27 years as on March 1, 2018. Usual relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.



Application Process



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website of Supreme Court (www.supremecourtofindia.nic.in). The application link is available under the recruitment section of the official website. The last date to apply is April 15, 2018.



Selection Process



Selection will be based on the performance in a written test. There will be separate written tests for the posts of Junior Court Attendant and Chamber Attendant (R). The written test will be conducted at test centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.



The written exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will have four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.



