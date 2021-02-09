Supreme Court Invites Applications To Recruit Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant

Supreme Court of India has invited applications for recruiting law clerk-cum-research assistants.

The Supreme Court of India has invited applications to recruit law clerk-cum-research assistants. "Applications are invited for preparation of a panel of suitable candidates for engagement as Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistants in the Supreme Court of India purely on contractual basis on a fixed consolidated stipend of Rs. 65,000 per month initially during the assignment session commencing from 01.07.2021 till the closure of the Court for Summer Vacation, 2022," the top court has said in an official job notification.

Law graduates, between 18-27 years of age, having knowledge of computer including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/processes such as Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw etc. are eligible to apply for this post.

Candidate studying in the fifth year of the five-year integrated law course are also eligible to apply for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview. The written exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

"The candidate should bear in mind while applying for contractual assignment that he/she will be required to work even at odd hours and on holidays, if so required," it has also been mentioned in the job notification.

The last date for submission of the application is February 28.

