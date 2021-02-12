Postal Circles Allotted To Stenographers Newly Recruited Through SSC Exam 2018

SSC Stenographer exam 2018: Postal circle allotted to selected candidates.

Postal circles have been allotted to all the candidates who were recommended by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through its stenographer grade C and D exam 2018. A total of 59 candidates were recommended by the SSC. These candidates are placed between 292-962 ranks in the merit list.

The list of candidates along with the details of the postal circle they are allotted to is available on the official website of India Post.

"Although SSC has recommended 59 candidates for appointment as Stenographer Grade - II on the basis of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018; SSC has confirmed nomination of 58 candidates and their dossiers have been received till date," India Post has said.

The SSC stenographer exam was held from February 5 to February 8, 2019. A total of 4,36,910 candidates registered for the exam out of which only 1,85,356 candidates appeared.

The exam is held every year for selection of stenographers in various ministries and departments. Class 12 pass candidates are eligible to sit in this exam.

The exam for SSC Stenographer exam 2020 will be held from March 29 to 30. "Facility for download of admission certificates will be available 3-7 days before the examination on the website of concerned regional office. candidate must bring printout of the admission certificate to the examination hall," the SSC has said.

