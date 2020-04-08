SSC Selection Post Exam: Complete Detail For Aspirants

SSC recruits 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduates for Selection Post jobs

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds recruitment examinations for selection of eligible candidates for vacancies available with government departments and ministries. Among the various examinations which are conducted, SSC Selection Post recruitment is held for three levels - matriculation (10th), higher secondary (12th), and graduation and above. The posts which are filled through this recruitment include Lab Assistant, Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Library Clerk, Technical Officer etc.

SSC accepts application process for selection post recruitment through online mode. The recruitment advertisement is released on the official SSC website after which eligible candidates can submit their application. A nominal fee of Rs. 100 is charged for submitting application. SC< ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

For selection, SSC holds a computer-based examination. The examination is objective in nature. The examination has 100 questions. There are four sections in the question paper - General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and English language (Basic Knowledge). The structure of the examination is same for all three levels but the syllabus is different.

Each section will have 25 questions and will carry total 50 marks. The exam will be of one hour duration. While for each correct answer, a candidate gets 2 marks and for every wrong answer 0.50 marks are deducted.

The marks scored by candidates are normalized and the normalized scores are used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Depending upon the post, skill tests like typing test, data entry, or computer proficiency test will be held. Skill Test will be qualifying in nature.

