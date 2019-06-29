Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases Final Result For Junior Engineer Recruitment

HSSC Result 2019: Final result for Junior Engineer recruitment released

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Electrical). The result has been prepared on the basis of performance in Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria. The result document is available on the official website for HSSC and can be downloaded by the candidates.

The criteria adopted for selection involved 90 marks for written examination and 10 marks for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

HSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link h=for Junior Engineer.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

HSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Result: Direct Link

The result has been shown roll number wise and category wise in the document and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket. The marks scored by the last selected candidate is the cut off mark in each category.

HSSC had advertised 49 posts of Junior Engineers in January this year. Selected candidates will be recruited with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited.

