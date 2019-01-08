SSC Releases Admit Card For Junior Hindi Translator Paper I; Exam On January 13

SSC will conduct Junior Hindi Translator Paper I exam on January 13

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination -2018 (Paper-I). The admit cards are available for download on the regional SSC websites. The examination is scheduled on January 13, 2019. The examination for the translator posts will be the first exam that SSC conducts in 2019.

SSC Translator Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to any of the regional SSC websites.

Step two: Click on the link provided for e-admit card download.

Step three: Candidates have the option to download their admit card using either their registration number or their roll number or their name. Enter the details as per your preference.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card. Make sure to go through all the details on the admit card and the accompanying instructions.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card only once and keep it safe. If a candidate tries to download their admit card multiple times, SSC may block them from downloading the admit card further.

Paper I will be an objective exam which will be conducted in computer-based mode. The question paper will have 100 questions from General Hindi and 100 questions from General English. The exam duration will be 2 hours.

