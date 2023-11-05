SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Issued, Check Steps To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 on Saturday, November 4. Those who registered for the exam can access their hall tickets on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place from November 14 to December 3, 2023, at various exam centers. The application period for this exam was open from September 1 to September 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,547 constable positions.



The Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 has been released separately for all nine regions, including Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Central Region (CR), North Western Region (NWR), Southern Region (SR), Eastern Region (ER), Northern Region (NR), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR), and North Eastern Region (NER) regions, and can be obtained from their respective regional websites. To download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Hall Ticket for 2023, candidates can use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, on their regional websites.

Steps to access the SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023:

Go to the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the "Admit Card" option.

Choose the "Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023" link.

Provide your registration number and date of birth.

Click the "Download Admit Card".

Candidates must have their hall tickets with them in order to participate in the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination. If they fail to provide their hall tickets, they will not be permitted to take the exam.



Also Read | Delhi Police Constable Examination 2023: Applications Invited For 7,547 Vacancies



Eligibility requirements:

Applicants should have completed their 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board. There are exceptions for candidates who have completed up to Class 11, specifically for the sons and daughters of serving, retired, or the dead Delhi Police Personnel, Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen and buglers.

Age criteria:

Prospective candidates must be a minimum of 18 years old and no more than 25 years old.

The selection process involves a written examination followed by the PET/PMT exam for the final selection in this recruitment drive. For more detailed information and related inquiries, candidates are encouraged to visit the official Commission website.