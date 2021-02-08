SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Exam On February 14; Admit Card Soon

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held on February 14.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 2 exam soon. The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held on February 14. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download the SSC CHSL admit card from the website using their registration details.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be a descriptive paper.

Candidates have been selected for the tier 2 exam on the basis of the marks obtained in the tier 1 exam, the result of which was released on January 15. The final answer key of the tier 1 exam will be available on the website of the SSC till February 20.

"The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination," the SSC has said.

"However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates," it has also said in a notification available on its website.

