CBI Enquiry Only If Evidence Provided By Candidates Found Substantiated: SSC On Paper Leak

The SSC CGL aspirants have been protesting outside the Commission office

My letter to @DrJitendraSingh on the SSC CGL exams. Need to scrap the 2018 Mains, hold CBI Inquiry into the leak, & arrest corruption in such a vital institution. #SSC_SCAMpic.twitter.com/bHmLcBScEP - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 1, 2018

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, ministry of Personnel, Pension and Public Grievances met a delegation of protesters yesterday along with SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana over the ongoing protests by SSC CGL aspirants. The candidates were protesting against an alleged paper leak in the SSC CGL 2017 recruitment process.According to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), though the Paper-I of February 21, 2018 was cancelled by the Commission on account of technical issues, the minister has directed to enquire into the allegation of leakage of this cancelled paper.If the evidence being provided by the candidates found substantiated, the matter will be referred to CBI for further enquiry, said the commission."Else, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police which is already seized of the matter upon a referral by Staff Selection Commission, shall complete its enquiry in a time bound manner and submit its report for further necessary action," the commission said in a statement.Following this meeting, at the residence of Minister, after detailed discussions with the protesting delegation, it was decided that to ensure legal sanctity of the digital evidence concerning the question paper alleged to have been leaked (which was essentially withdrawn and cancelled on technical grounds), the downloading and printing of the same will take place at the Central Server of the Service Provider of the Staff Selection Commission by requisitioning forensic experts of CFSL, CBI in presence of the witnesses of the delegation.Since the Central Server of the Service Provider is located at Chennai, therefore, this activity shall be initiated on the next working day i.e. March 5, 2018.Meanwhile, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader and Member of Parliament, came out in support of the candidates who are protesting against the leak. Dr Tharoor also wrote to Dr Jitendra Singh and supported the demand for a CBI enquiry into the allegations.Click here for more Jobs News

