Sreedhanya Suresh: First Tribal Woman From Kerala Selected For Civil Services

Sreedhanya is the daughter of daily wage labourers Suresh and Kamala, who belong to the Kurichiya tribe.

Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad became the first tribal woman from Kerala to be selected for the prestigious Civil Services. Twenty two-year-old Sreedhanya bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the results of which were announced Friday. Kanishak Kataria, a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, topped the Civil Services final examination 2018, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

"Only, I expected a better rank. But 410 is fine, I hope it should get me IAS, as has been the pattern in previous years," online news portal The News Minute quoted her as saying.

"Our happiness is sky high... We stretched to the maximum to ensure that she studies well. We ensured that nothing becomes a barrier for her studies and now her hard work has been rewarded," Sreedhanya's mother Kamala was quoted by news agency IANS.

Sreedhanya graduated in B.Sc. in Zoology from Devagiri St Joseph's College in Kozhikode, and completed her Post Graduation in Applied Zoology at the University of Calicut.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among many others who congratulated her for the achievement.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi, who is also a Congress candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Sreedhanya' native place Wayanad, said in a tweet: "Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career."

In a Facebook post, Mr Vijayan said, "Sreedhanya fought social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future."

"The dropout level among tribal students is the highest. I hope to change that. There are so many other issues - land rights, women's safety, problems of unwed mothers. But I wouldn't focus my work on a single community, I'd deal with the problems of every community."

In total, twenty-nine Keralites have cleared the civil services examination.

In a statement, the UPSC said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

