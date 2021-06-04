Southern Railway Invites Applications For Apprenticeship; Over 3,000 Vacancies To Be Filled

Southern Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship.

Southern Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship in GOC workshop, Trichy and Madurai Divisions, Carriage& Wagon Works, Loco Works, Electrical Workshop, Railway Hospital/Perambur and Chennai Division, Trivandrum Division, Palghat Division, Salem Division and Signal & Telecommunication Workshop and Podanur.

The application forms are available online which candidates have to fill and submit on or before June 30.

A total of 3,322 vacancies have been notified to be filled.

Class 10th pass candidates who have completed ITI course in relevant trades are eligible to apply.

For medical laboratory technician (MLT) post, the minimum educational qualification is Class 12th pass minimum of 50% aggregate marks under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

"The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively," the job notice reads.

Those applying under fresher category will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in matriculation.

Those applying under ex-ITI category will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in matriculation and ITI marks.

For MLT post, the selection will be on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12 exam,

"For candidates possessing Class 1oth through General Education Department, Government of Kerala the grades are classified on nine-point scale. Administration will take midpoint of range of grades obtained by the candidates. After obtaining midpoints of all the attempted subjects according to grades awarded, percentage will be calculated treating each subject is out of 100 marks as there is no standard method or multiplying factor for calculation of average of matriculation for such Boards," the job notice reads.

