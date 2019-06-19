South Indian Bank Announces Clerk, Officer Recruitment

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 For Clerk, PO Posts

The South Indian Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of clerks and probationary officer. Candidates can submit their application till June 30 at the official website. Before the registration, candidates are requested to ensure that they have a valid email id in their name. A total of 385 clerk and 160 officer vacancies have been notified by the Bank. For selection to these posts, the Bank will conduct online test on 25 and 26 July.

Apply Here (Probationary Officer)

Apply Here (Clerk)

Graduates with minimum 60% marks obtained under regular course are eligible to apply for these posts. Candidate should have passed X, XII and Graduation under regular course (full time course) from a recognised University/ Institute. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.

The maximum age permissible to apply for officer post is 25 years and it is 26 years for clerk post.

The selection criteria for both the posts are similar, except that there will be group discussion round for officer selection. Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview. Marks of the group discussion will also be added to the merit list for officer post.

The application fee for clerk post is Rs 600 and it is Rs 800 for the officer post.

The written exam, for both the posts, will have questions from reasoning & computer aptitude, general/ economy/ banking awareness, English language and data analysis & interpretation.

