Sikkim Government To Give Jobs To About 20,000 Educated Unemployed Youths

The government will provide employment under the 'One Family, One Job' scheme

The Sikkim government will provide employment to about 20,000 educated unemployed youths under the 'One Family, One Job' scheme, Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said on Thursday.

"We propose to give government jobs to about 20,000 educated unemployed youths," he informed the state Assembly. Mr.Chamling said that all formalities with regard to implementation of the 'One Family, One Job' scheme will be completed by the year-end. He said that the budgetary allocation has been made for the purpose.

Meanwhile, officials said that over 16,000 jobs have been created under various departments to accommodate the educated unemployed youths under the 'One Family, One Job'scheme.