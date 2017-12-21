Shortage of IAS, IPS; 4 Lakh Government Vacancies Informs Union Minister In a reply to a query Dr. Jitendra Singh who is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, informed that more than 4 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments and ministries.

In a reply to a query by Shri Manshankar Ninama, Shri Harish Meena and Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Dr. Jitendra Singh who is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, informed that more than 4 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments and ministries. In response to the questions posed, he also replied in written that the government has not maintained a centralized data regarding the employees who have retired or resigned in the last three years.He said that the vacancies which are caused due to retirement, promotion, or death etc. are required to be filled following provisions of recruitment rules for the post. He also revealed the number of direct recruitments made by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the last three years.In the last three years, UPSC has recruited a total of 16,240 candidates by recruitment through examination and has recruited 4,633 candidates through direct recruitment by selection. SSC, in the past three years, has recruited 150,642 candidates through All India Competitive Examinations.He also informed that provisions under FR 56(j) and similar provisions under service rules have been invoked/recommended in case of 53 Group 'A' officers and 123 Group 'B' officers of Central Civil Services, during the period from July 1, 2014 till October 31, 2017.He also informed the parliament that as per the Annual Report on Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian Employees, the number of vacant posts in position in various Ministries/Departments is 4,12,752 out of total sanctioned strength of 36,33,935 as on March 1, 2016.In March this year, in another reply to the Parliament Jitendra Singh had informed that India was reeling under a shortage of IAS and IPS officers . There were 4,926 IAS officers, which is 1470 less than the authorized strength of 6,396. On the other hand there were 3894 IPS officers employed with the central government as against the authorized strength of 4,802 officers.Click here for more Jobs News