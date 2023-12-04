Shipping Corporation Hiring For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Candidates can submit applications at www.shipindia.com.

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) is currently accepting applications for the positions of Master Mariners and Chief Engineers. Interested candidates can submit their applications by December 11 through the official website at www.shipindia.com. The recruitment drive aims to fill 43 vacancies, with 17 for the position of Master Mariner and 26 for the position of Chief Engineer.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Eligibility criteria require candidates to have at least three years of sea service time after obtaining Masters FG COC/MEO Class I COC, with at least two years in the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer.

Age limit:

Candidates applying should not exceed 45 years.

Application process:

General, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and EWS candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM candidates need to pay Rs 100.

Selection process:

The selection process will consist of two stages: Short-listing and Interview.

Salary and benefits:

The selected candidates will receive a fixed salary equivalent to the initial Senior Manager (SM) grade of E5 (Rs 80,000/- to Rs. 2,20,000/-). To address variations in sailing experience at the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer, increments (3 per cent of basic pay) will be granted based on the following criteria:

Two increments for sea service below 3 years,

Three increments for sea service below 4 years,

Four increments for sea service below 5 years, and

Five increments for sea service of 5 years or more.

These increments will be awarded upon successful completion of the probation period (for external candidates) or one year (for internal candidates, i.e., Regular SCI Fleet Officer), whichever is longer, starting from the date of joining.

Apart from Basic pay and DA in Industrial DA pattern, additional benefits include Perks (35% of basic pay), performance-related pay linked to the company's and individual performance, company accommodation or House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical facilities for self and eligible family members, post-retirement medical scheme, leave encashment, superannuation pension, contributory provident fund, gratuity, etc., under the company's rules.

For candidates from government departments/public sector organizations, pay protection, transfer benefits, and joining time will be considered following DPE guidelines.

Probation and retirement:

External candidates will undergo a one-year probation period, extendable per Corporation rules.

The age of superannuation is set at 58 years.

In the current recruitment, internal SCI regular officers (seafarers) may apply, and if selected, their terms of appointment regarding probation and superannuation will align with absorption guidelines.

Posting:

The selected candidates will be stationed in Mumbai or any of the regional offices. Depending on the organisation's needs, they may be posted or transferred anywhere in India or abroad. Accommodation arrangements are the responsibility of the candidates, though Company accommodation may be provided based on availability.



Candidates can check the detailed notification here.