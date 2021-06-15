State Bank Of India Invites Applications To Recruit Engineers (Fire)

SBI recruitment 2021 for 16 engineers (fire) post.

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to recruit 16 Engineers (Fire) in junior management grade scale 1. This recruitment was initially announced in 2020. It has been reopened with additional criteria in educational qualifications and experience. The last date for submission of application forms is June 28.

"Candidate should be well versed with fire safety norms and state/ central government rules and regulations in fire safety and security," the SBI has said.

"Candidate should have intimate knowledge of Fire Prevention and Protection System such as Hydrant System, Fire Detection System, Sprinkler System etc. He/ She should also have knowledge of evacuation problem and Fire Audit," it has added.