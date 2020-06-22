SBI Announces Specialist Officer Recruitment

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to recruit Specialist Cadre Officers. Application forms is available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of application is July 13.
'Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for short listing/ interview. Shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview," reads the job notice.
Vacancy Details
- Product Manager: 6 posts
- Manager (Data Analyst): 2 posts
- Manager (Digital Marketing): 1 post
- SME Credit Analyst: 20 posts
- Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata: 3 posts
- Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing): 1 post
- Chief Manager (Special situation Team): 3 posts
- Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing): 3 posts
- Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post
- Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics): 1 post
- Central Research Team (Support): 1 post
- Investment Officer: 9 posts
- Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post
- Relationship Manager: 48 posts
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 3 posts
