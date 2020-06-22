SBI Announces Specialist Officer Recruitment

SBI recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is July 13.

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to recruit Specialist Cadre Officers. Application forms is available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of application is July 13.

'Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for short listing/ interview. Shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview," reads the job notice.

Vacancy Details

Product Manager: 6 posts

Manager (Data Analyst): 2 posts

Manager (Digital Marketing): 1 post

SME Credit Analyst: 20 posts

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata: 3 posts

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing): 1 post

Chief Manager (Special situation Team): 3 posts

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing): 3 posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics): 1 post

Central Research Team (Support): 1 post

Investment Officer: 9 posts

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post

Relationship Manager: 48 posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 3 posts

