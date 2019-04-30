SBI Junior Associates Registration Process Ends This Week

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last Date To Apply May 3

Online registration for SBI's Junior Associates recruitment process will end this week. Candidates who have not applied for the SBI clerical cadre post can apply on or before May 3. Apply Online. Candidates should have valid email ID and mobile number for filling up the application form. SBI has notified a total of 8653 vacancies in the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre post. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only.

" In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges or receipt of Admission/call letter, queries may be made at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM and 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge his/her query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates are advised not to forget to mention 'Recruitment of Junior Associate-2019' in the subject of the email," reads the official notification.

The preliminary exam will be held in June. Admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued online in the first week of June.

In the prelims, there will be no sectional or aggregate cut off. However each of the section will have separate timing. There will be negative marking as well. For every wrong answer 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in August. The Bank will select candidates approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for the main exam.

