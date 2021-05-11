SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Pre-Exam Training Admit Card To Be Released On May 26

SBI junior associates prelims will be held in June.

The preliminary exam for selection of SBI junior associates, which is a clerical cadre post, is likely to be held in June. As of now, the registration facility for this exam is open. Candidates who have not applied yet can fill and submit the forms till May 17. Selection to SBI junior associate post will be held through a preliminary exam and a main exam.

Apply Online

There will be pre-exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community. The admit cards for these candidates will be issued on May 26. "SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India," the bank has said. "The Bank may add additional centres or may delete some of the centres indicated for training. Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from 26.05.2021 onwards from Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post," it has added.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the training will be given to candidates in physical or online mode, the SBI has said.

Regarding the exam admit card, the SBI has said that," , it will be duly authenticated/ Stamped by the exam centre staff. Candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Those candidates who are called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along-with Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the "acquaint yourself booklet" and call letter."

Click here for more Jobs News