SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam Next Month

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Update: Admit Cards In June First Week

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct preliminary examination for junior associates (customer support and sales) posts in June. Admit cards for the exam will be released in the first week of June. Candidates can download the same from the official portal sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination will be held through online mode for one hour. The exam will consist of three sections--English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. There would be 100 questions in total out of which 30 will be for English language, 35 each for numerical ability and reasoning ability.

Each section will be of 20 minutes duration. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark allotted to that question will be deducted.

In the prelims, there will be no sectional or aggregate cut off. However, each of the section will have separate timing. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the mains, scheduled to be held in August.

The marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for determining the merit list. The final merit list will be based on the scores obtained in the main exam.

For the main exam, candidate numbers approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies will be shortlisted on the basis of prelims score.

Candidates who have opted for pre-exam training can download their call letter May 14 onwards.

SBI had notified a total of 8653 vacancies for the Junior Associates in clerical cadre post in April. Online registration process concluded on May 3.

