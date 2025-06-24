SBI Invites Applications For 541 Probationary Officer Posts, Check Details

SBI PO 2025-26 Notification Released: SBI PO 2025-26 Notification Released: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification today for the recruitment of 541 Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible graduates between 21 and 30 years of age can apply online by visiting the bank's official portal, sbi.co.in. The application window will remain open until July 14.
The SBI PO recruitment 2025 aims to fill officer-level positions at branches across the country. The notification outlines all relevant details, including the category-wise distribution of vacancies, pay scale, eligibility norms, selection criteria, and application fees.
SBI PO 2025-26 Notification: Educational qualification, age limit
To be eligible, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Age should fall within the 21 to 30-year range, calculated as per the cut-off date mentioned in the detailed advertisement.
SBI PO 2025-26 Notification: Here's How To Apply
- Go to the SBI's official website, sbi.co.in
- Click on the Careers section
- Open Current Openings and find the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link
- Select Apply Online to begin registration
- Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the application and download a copy for reference
Important dates
- Online registration and application editing/modification- June 24 to July 14
- Payment of application fee- June 24 to July 14
- Download of Preliminary Edam call letters 3rd/4th week of July 2025
- Phase 1: Preliminary Examination July /August
- Declaration of Preliminary Exam result- August / September 2025
- Download of Main Exam call letters- August / September 2025
- Phase-2: Main Examination- September 2025
- Declaration of Main Exam result- September / October 2025
- Download of Phase-3 call letters- October / November 2025
- Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercises, and Interview- October/November 2025
- Final Result declaration- November / December 2025
- Pre-Examination Training (PET) for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates - Download of PET call letters- July / August 2025
- Conduct of PET- July / August 2025
Selection Process
The recruitment process comprises three phases:
Phase-1: Preliminary Examination
An online objective test of 100 marks consisting of the following sections:
Test No of questions Marks Duration
English Language 30 30 20 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes
Total 100 100 60 minutes
Selection Criteria: Candidates approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the main examination based on overall merit in the preliminary exam. No sectional cut-off will apply.Phase-2: Main Examination
Conducted online, this phase includes both objective and descriptive tests.
objective
Section No. of Questions Max Marks Duration
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 minutes
Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes
English Language 35 30 40 minutes
Total 155 200 3 hoursDescriptive Test
Type: Online
Topics: Email writing, report writing, situation analysis, precis writing
No of Questions: 3
Marks: 50
Duration: 30 minutes
Selection Criteria for Phase-3
(A) Sectional Cut-offs
Minimum qualifying marks are required in each objective and descriptive section.
Cut-offs are determined based on the number of available vacancies.
(B) Aggregate Score
A merit list will be prepared category-wise based on aggregate scores.
Candidates up to 3 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase-3.Phase-3: Final Stage
This stage comprises three components:
- Psychometric Test 20
- Group Exercise 30
- Personal Interview 50
The Psychometric Test is intended for personality profiling. Its findings may be considered during the interview.Final Selection
- Candidates must qualify separately in both Phase-2 and Phase-3.
- Final merit list will be prepared by normalising marks of Phase-II (75 marks) and Phase-3 (25 marks), totaling 100 marks.
- Phase 1 marks will not be considered for the final selection.
Key Instructions
- Read the advertisement thoroughly to understand the eligibility criteria, registration process, fee payment, examination pattern, and interview process.
- Online registration is complete only after fee payment is successfully processed within the deadline.
- No documents are to be submitted in hard copy to the Bank.
- Keep your registered email ID and mobile number active for receiving communications such as call letters and interview updates.
- Ensure all application details are correct before submission.
- No changes will be allowed after the application window closes.
- Requests for category or detail corrections post-submission will not be accepted under any circumstances.
- Call letters will be issued via email only. No hard copies will be dispatched.
- Submit the application well before the last date to avoid potential server issues. SBI is not responsible for technical delays or failures.
- Admission to various recruitment stages is provisional and subject to verification of eligibility.
- Take a printout of the system-generated online application after successful submission.