SBI Invites Applications For 541 Probationary Officer Posts, Check Details

SBI PO 2025-26 Notification Released: SBI PO 2025-26 Notification Released: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification today for the recruitment of 541 Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible graduates between 21 and 30 years of age can apply online by visiting the bank's official portal, sbi.co.in. The application window will remain open until July 14.

The SBI PO recruitment 2025 aims to fill officer-level positions at branches across the country. The notification outlines all relevant details, including the category-wise distribution of vacancies, pay scale, eligibility norms, selection criteria, and application fees.

SBI PO 2025-26 Notification: Educational qualification, age limit

To be eligible, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Age should fall within the 21 to 30-year range, calculated as per the cut-off date mentioned in the detailed advertisement.

SBI PO 2025-26 Notification: Here's How To Apply

Go to the SBI's official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the Careers section

Open Current Openings and find the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link

Select Apply Online to begin registration

Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the application and download a copy for reference

Here direct link to apply

Important dates

Online registration and application editing/modification- June 24 to July 14

Payment of application fee- June 24 to July 14

Download of Preliminary Edam call letters 3rd/4th week of July 2025

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination July /August

Declaration of Preliminary Exam result- August / September 2025

Download of Main Exam call letters- August / September 2025

Phase-2: Main Examination- September 2025

Declaration of Main Exam result- September / October 2025

Download of Phase-3 call letters- October / November 2025

Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercises, and Interview- October/November 2025

Final Result declaration- November / December 2025

Pre-Examination Training (PET) for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates - Download of PET call letters- July / August 2025

Conduct of PET- July / August 2025

Selection Process

The recruitment process comprises three phases:

Phase-1: Preliminary Examination

An online objective test of 100 marks consisting of the following sections:

Test No of questions Marks Duration

English Language 30 30 20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes

Total 100 100 60 minutes

Selection Criteria: Candidates approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the main examination based on overall merit in the preliminary exam. No sectional cut-off will apply.

Conducted online, this phase includes both objective and descriptive tests.

objective

Section No. of Questions Max Marks Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes

English Language 35 30 40 minutes

Total 155 200 3 hours

Type: Online

Topics: Email writing, report writing, situation analysis, precis writing

No of Questions: 3

Marks: 50

Duration: 30 minutes

Selection Criteria for Phase-3

(A) Sectional Cut-offs

Minimum qualifying marks are required in each objective and descriptive section.

Cut-offs are determined based on the number of available vacancies.

(B) Aggregate Score

A merit list will be prepared category-wise based on aggregate scores.

Candidates up to 3 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase-3.

This stage comprises three components:

Psychometric Test 20

Group Exercise 30

Personal Interview 50

The Psychometric Test is intended for personality profiling. Its findings may be considered during the interview.

Candidates must qualify separately in both Phase-2 and Phase-3.

Final merit list will be prepared by normalising marks of Phase-II (75 marks) and Phase-3 (25 marks), totaling 100 marks.

Phase 1 marks will not be considered for the final selection.

Key Instructions