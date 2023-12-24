SBI Clerk Prelim Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule Here

SBI Clerk Prelim Exam 2023: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,773 vacant positions.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the schedules for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of junior associate (customer support and sales) and clerk. The examination schedule can be accessed on sbi.co.in. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,773 vacant positions. The SBI clerk main exam is likely to take place in February 2024. Candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI official website for the latest updates.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the central government. Those with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate, who have completed the course by December 31, 2023, are eligible. Candidates in their final year or semester of graduation can apply, but they need to provide proof of course completion by December 31, 2023.

Age limit:

The age limit for candidates should be between 20 and 28 years.

Selection procedure:

The selection process involves an online test, including preliminary and main exams, as well as a test in the specified opted local language. The Online Preliminary Exam, comprising Objective Tests for 100 marks, will be conducted over a duration of 1 hour, covering three sections: English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Salary structure

The initial basic pay is ₹19,900 for graduates and ₹17,900 for others, with two additional increments for graduates.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023- state and Union Territory-wise breakdown: