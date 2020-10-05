SAI Notifies Vacancies In Physiotherapist, Strength And Conditioning Expert Posts

SAI recruitment 2020: Last date to apply is October 21.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert posts. Candidates with Bachelor of Sports & Exercise Science or Bachelor of Science in Sports Science or Bachelors in Sports Coaching & Exercise Science are eligible to apply for Strength & Conditioning expert post. Candidates with Masters in Physiotherapy having 3 years of work experience are eligible for Physiotherapist post.

"To strengthen the NCOEs SAI invites applications from eligible candidates for engagement on contract basis at various SAI Centers," it has notified.

The last date for submission of application is October 21.

Apply Online

Job Notification

A total of 109 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment of which 62 vacancies will be filled in Strength & Conditioning Expert post and 47 vacancies in Physiotherapist post.

Strength & Conditioning experts will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of higher educational qualification, work experience, strength and conditioning certification, marks obtained in graduation and sports achievement.

For Physiotherapist post, candidates will shortlisted for interview on the basis of educational qualification and work experience.

In the interview, candidates will be assessed for domain expertise, practical knowledge and knowledge of allied sports science disciplines, aptitude for working in a sports organization, Principles of training, soft skills and other related parameters.

Sports Authority of India is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with its head office at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Click here for more Jobs News