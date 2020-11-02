Job Opportunities At Sahitya Akademi, Application Submission Deadline Is November 30

Sahitya Akademi recruitment 2020: Apply on or before November 30

Sahitya Akademi has invited applications for recruitment to Assistant Editor, Sales-cum-Exhibition Assistant, Senior Library & information Assistant, Stenographer, Proof Reader cum General Assistant and Senior Accountant posts. The last date for submission of application forms is November 30. Candidates have to download the application form which is available on the website of Sahitya Akademi, fill it and post it.

Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture.

The application form should be submitted along with self attested copies of the certificates of qualifications or experiences in an envelope superscribed "Application for the post of "....."". The application form should be sent to the Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35, Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi-110001.

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment Details

Senior Accountant

Vacancy: 1 post (reserved for candidates with hearing disability)

Pay scale: Level 6/ 35400-112400

Age Limit: 40 years

Educational Qualification: Commerce graduate with 5 years' experience in accounting and basic knowledge of computer application.

Proof Reader cum General Assistant

Vacancy: 1 post (reserved for SC)

Pay Scale: Level 4/ 25500-81100

Age Limit: 30 years

Educational Qualification: Graduates with Hindi or English as a subject having knowledge in computer application, desktop publishing application and 2 years' experience as proof reader.

Stenographer

Vacancy: 2 posts (one post each reserved for general category and SC category)

Pay Scale: Level 4/ 25500-81100

Age Limit: 30 years

Educational Qualification: 10+2 pass with knowledge in computer application and 1 year experience as a stenographer. Applicants should have typing speed of 80 words per minute.

Senior Library and Information Assistant

Vacancy: 2 posts (reserved for SC category)

Pay Scale: level 6/ 35400-112400

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Library Science with five years' experience in a library of standing and having good knowledge of computer application in library.

Sales cum Exhibition Assistant

Vacancy: 2 posts (1 post reserved for SC at Head Office, New Delhi and 1 post reserved for general category at Regional Office, Bengaluru)

Pay Scale: Level 6/ 35400-112400

Age Limit: 40 years

Educational Qualification: Graduates with three years' of work experience in a publishing house or a distribution agency.

Assistant Editor