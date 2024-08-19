Sahitya Akademi Invites Applications For Editorial Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is currently accepting applications for various posts, including Assistant Editor, Publication Assistant, and Sub Editor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 positions. The deadline for submitting applications is September 16.

The Akademi invites applications for the following posts to be filled on a direct recruitment basis:

Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700

Locations: 1 at Regional Office, Mumbai; 1 at Regional Office, Bengaluru

Pay Level: 10 / Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Location: Head Office, Bengaluru

Pay Level: 4 / Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 4 / Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 2 / Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Pay Level: 1 / Rs 18,000 - Rs 56,900

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Sahitya Akademi is India's leading literary institution, dedicated to preserving and promoting literature across the twenty-four Indian languages it recognises. The Akademi grants awards, fellowships, and scholarships, and supports publications, literary programs, workshops, and exhibitions.

The Akademi also undertakes literary exchange programs with various countries around the world to promote Indian literature beyond India's borders.

For more details, including eligibility, candidates are advised to visit the Akademi's website.