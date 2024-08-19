Advertisement

Sahitya Akademi Invites Applications For Editorial Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2024: The drive aims to fill a total of 12 positions. The deadline for submitting applications is September 16.

Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is currently accepting applications for various posts, including Assistant Editor, Publication Assistant, and Sub Editor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 positions. The deadline for submitting applications is September 16.

The Akademi invites applications for the following posts to be filled on a direct recruitment basis:

Deputy Secretary (General-Admn): 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Deputy Secretary (General-Sales): 1 (SC)
  • Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Regional Secretary: 2 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 11 / Rs 67,700 -  Rs 2,08,700
  • Locations: 1 at Regional Office, Mumbai; 1 at Regional Office, Bengaluru
Assistant Editor: 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 10 / Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Publication Assistant: 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Sub Editor (English): 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Programme Assistant: 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 6 / Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400
  • Location: Head Office, Bengaluru
Stenographer Grade-II: 1 (EWS)
  • Pay Level: 4 / Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Proof Reader cum General Assistant: 1 (OBC)
  • Pay Level: 4 / Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Junior Clerk: 1 (UR)
  • Pay Level: 2 / Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Multi-Tasking Staff: 1 (OBC)
  • Pay Level: 1 / Rs 18,000 - Rs 56,900
  • Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Sahitya Akademi is India's leading literary institution, dedicated to preserving and promoting literature across the twenty-four Indian languages it recognises. The Akademi grants awards, fellowships, and scholarships, and supports publications, literary programs, workshops, and exhibitions.

The Akademi also undertakes literary exchange programs with various countries around the world to promote Indian literature beyond India's borders.

For more details, including eligibility, candidates are advised to visit the Akademi's website.

