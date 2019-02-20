RSMSSB Announces New Dates For Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor Direct Recruitment

RSMSSB has announced new exam dates for Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018 and for the Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota) Exam 2018. The board had postponed these examinations without citing any reason. There are 1832 vacancies for Agriculture Surveyor post and 309 vacancies for Anganwadi Supervisor post.

The examination for direct recruitment of Agri Supervisor was scheduled on February 10, 2019 from 11:00 am and was due to be conducted in Jaipur and Kota.

The examination for direct recruitment of Supervisor (Women) Anganwadi was scheduled on February 10, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and was due to be held in Ajmer.

The examination for direct recruitment of Agri Supervisor will now be conducted on March 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The examination for direct recruitment of Supervisor (Women) Anganwadi Worker will be conducted on March 3, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admit cards for both the examinations will be available for download on the official website from February 25, 2019. On the day of the examination, candidates must bring a photo identity proof along with their admit cards.

