RRB Exams From December 15, Railways To Brief On Its Preparedness Today

RRB NTPC, group D, other exams: Important announcements today

Indian railways will make important announcements on the preparedness for forthcoming recruitment exams today. The railways is preparing to conduct exams for over 2 crore candidates from December 15. These exams will be held for selecting candidates to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts, group D posts and posts under ministerial and isolated category.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct the exams.

"Anand S. Khati, DG/HR, Railway Board will brief media on Railways preparedness for forthcoming recruitment exams today at 3.30 pm," the Ministry of Railways has tweeted.

So far, the admit cards of the exams have not been released. However, railways have informed the candidates of ministerial and isolated category exam their exam city and date. The admit card of this exam is expected to be released today.

For the RRB NTPC exam, Indian Railways has received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies.

For the RRB Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

