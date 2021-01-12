RRB NTPC Exam For First Batch Concludes Tomorrow, Know About Exam Fee Refund

RRB NTPC exam fee will be refunded to candidates who sit for the exam.

The RRB NTPC exams have already begun. The exam for first batch of candidates will conclude tomorrow. The exam for the next batch will begin on January 16 in which close to 27 lakh candidates will appear. The second batch of RRB NTPC exam will be held till January 30.

As per the official exam notification released by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had deposited along with the application form.

Female candidates and those belonging to third gender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, minority and economically backward class will get a complete refund on the fee. These candidates have paid Rs 250 as application fee. Other candidates, who have paid Rs 500 will get refund of Rs 400 on appearing in the exam.

In addition to this, in case the vacancies are cancelled the fee of those candidates will be returned who have appeared for the exam. "The Railway Administration also reserves the right to cancel the notified vacancies at any stage at its discretion and such decision will be final and binding on all. In the event of cancellation of notified vacancies, the examination fee paid by the candidates will not be refunded except for candidates who have attended the 1st Stage CBT," reads the job notification.

To return the exam fee of the candidates who took the exam, RRBs are likely to ask candidates to update their bank details. Candidates should check the official website of the RRBs for updates regarding this.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held till March 2021. Over 1.26 crore candidates will sit for the exam.

