RRB NTPC Exam Schedule: First Phase From December 28 To January 13

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28

The RRB NTPC exam dates have been announced. The first phase of the exam will be held from December 28, 2020 to January 13, 2021. Approximately, 23 lakh candidates will sit for the RRB NTPC exam in the first phase, railway recruitment boards (RRB) have said.

"The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly," they have added. The RRB NTPC exam will be held for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) post.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are likely to be intimated about their centres tomorrow. Candidates who are not scheduled in the first phase will be intimated that they have not been scheduled. "On accessing the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date, message will be displayed "Dear Candidate , You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs," the RRBs have said in the notification.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources," the RRBs have warned candidates.

