RRB NTPC Admit Card: Know About Self-Declaration, Signature

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 28 till March, 2021. The admit cards for the exam can be expected soon. As a general practice, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) release the details of the exam city, date and shift timing 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

For the exam which will be held for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts, the RRBs have already released the exam details. The exam is scheduled to begin on December 15.

RRB NTPC admit cards will be released on the official websites of the railway recruitment boards.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates have to write a self-declaration paragraph. RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card. Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression.

Candidates have been asked not to fill these spaces beforehand.

"Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.

Candidates will write the paragraph of self-declaration, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall only. After this, they have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.

Candidates should be careful with the signature. "Signatures of the candidates on all documents should be identical in all stages of recruitment process and must be in running hand and not in block/capital or disjointed letters. Signatures in different style at the time of CBT, Computer based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical examination etc. may result in cancellation of candidature," the RRBs have said.

Candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories, if have opted for free rail travel, can use the RRB NTPC admit card for free travel. These candidates will be allowed to book ticket on submission of self-attested photo copy of the admit card and SC/ST Certificate.

