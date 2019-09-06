Railway Group D Exam Candidate List Expected Today

Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) To Release Candidate List For Group D Exam

The railway recruitment cell (RRC) will intimate candidates, registered for the Group D recruitment exam, about their application status today. "The decision on grievances will be final and binding," the RRCs had said on August 30 when they decided to consider the grievances of the candidates whose applications were rejected despite adhering to the rules.

The RRCs had allowed such candidates to submit complain against their invalidated application status from August 17 to August 23. However after the RRCs released the candidate list on August 30 many candidates found their candidature to be annulled.

The tentative schedule for the computer-based test for Group D recruitment is September and October, but considering the time being taken for deciding the application status, it can be assumed that the RRCs may take time for finalizing the exam dates.

Indian Railways had advertised 1,03,769 Group D vacancies in February this year. The application process was conducted through March to April. The recruitment process is being carried out by the railway recruitment cells.

