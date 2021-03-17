RRB Ministerial, Isolated Exam: Last Date To Update Bank Details For Fee Refund

RRB exam fee refund: Deadline for updating bank details for M&I exam

Today is the last date to update bank details for the fee refund of candidates who had attended computer-based test for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019. The option to update the bank details will be available till 5 pm today.

RRB Fee Refund: Update Bank Details

Candidates have to log in to website using their roll number and date of birth.

"The applications have been received 02 years back and in the intervening period lot of changes might be occurred in the account details of the candidates. Also, it is observed by the Bank while scrutinizing account details that large number of payments were made from the same account number," the RRBs have said.

Candidates have been asked to give the correct bank account number and IFSC code and have been advised to carefully check the bank account details before submitting the same.

The exam was held from December 15 to December 23.

Apart from this exam, for selection to these posts there will be a stenography skill test, translation test, performance test, and teaching skill test.

Click here for more Jobs News