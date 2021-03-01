RRB Ministerial, Isolated Exam: Candidates Asked To Update Bank Account Details For Fee Refund

RRB exam fee refund process for ministerial, isolated category exam begins.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have initiated refund of examination fee to the candidates who had appeared for the computer-based test for Ministerial and Isolated category posts against CEN-03/2019. For this, the RRBs have asked candidates to correct the bank details submitted in the application form. The RRBs will allow candidates to update their details from March 2 to March 17.

"The applications have been received 02 years back and in the intervening period lot of changes might be occurred in the account details of the candidates. Also, it is observed by the Bank while scrutinizing account details that large number of payments were made from the same account number," the RRBs have said.

"Further, due to merging of various banks their IFSC codes have been changed and it is necessary to reconfirm and take fresh details of bank account so that refund is made in the correct bank account of the candidate," it has added.

Candidates are requested to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC code entered are correct and advised to carefully check the bank account details before submitting the same.

Currently, the RRBs are conducting the NTPC exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts. Candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had submitted during filling the application form. Female candidates and those belonging to third gender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, minority and economically backward class will get a complete refund on the fee. These candidates have paid ₹ 250 as application fee. Other candidates, who have paid ₹ 500 will get refund of ₹ 400 on appearing in the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News