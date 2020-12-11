RRB Exam: Admit Cards For Ministerial, Isolated Category Posts Today

RRB exam admit cards will be available on the official website.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) are expected to release the admit cards today for the exam which will begin on December 15. The exam will be held for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts. The exam will be held till December 18. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official websites of the RRBs.

Admit Card Link (Direct Link will be updated after the admit cards are released)

The candidates have been intimated about the exam city and date.

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start from 4 days prior to CBT date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," the RRBs had notified on October 30.

A total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to sit in this exam.

Meanwhile, the exam for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts will begin on December 28. The RRBs are likely to intimate candidates about the exam city and date 10 days before the commencement of the exam. A total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam.

"For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time," the RRBs have notified candidates. "Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it has warned candidates against fraudsters.

