RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) Result Declared: What’s Next?

RPSC SI Result Declared: Whats Next?

RPSC SI results are out. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the written exam held on October 7. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official website.

RPSC had initially notified the recruitment for selection to Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander posts in 2016. A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The recruitment was again notified in April 2018.

A total of 11,346 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. "The physical efficiency test shall carry 100 marks and the candidates who secure 50% marks therein, shall be eligible for selection," reads the job notice.

"Candidates who are declared successful in the written test and in the physical efficiency test shall be eligible for aptitude test and interview which shall carry 50 marks," the notice also reads.

The aptitude test and interview shall be held by a recruitment board. The Recruitment Board shall award marks to each candidates in respect of suitability to the post, taking into consideration personality, address, tact, behaviour, specialized training, aptitude for the post, judgement, leadership and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

