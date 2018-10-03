Download Your RPSC SI Admit Card Now, Official Website Is Back

RPSC SI Admit Card Published On Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

RPSC SI admit card is available to download now. The admit card for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC Sub Inspector Prelims exams was released yesterday, however, the official website of the Commission stopped working after the heavy rush of the candidates to download. The official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, was not responding till yesterday late night after the RPSC SI admit card was released, but, the website is back now. The RPSC SI Combined Competitive examination has been scheduled to be held on October 7, 2018.

There are two links active there: Admit Card Link for SI 2016 Old Portal and Admit Card Link for SSO Portal. The candidates may choose the respective admit card links according to their registration date.

RPSC SI Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your RPSC SI admit cards:

Step One: Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two: Click on any of the RPSC SI admit card link given on the homepage according to your registration details

(Chose any of these options: Admit Card Link for SI 2016 Old Portal and Admit Card Link for SSO Portal)

Step Three: Enter;

Application Id, Date Of Birth and Captcha for the first option

Application No., Date Of Birth and Enter the text given for the second option

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Download your RPSC SI admit card from the next page

