Rajasthan Public Service Commission Announces Jobs For Law Graduates

RPSC Vidhi Rachakar exam 2021: Registration begins on January 18.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced jobs for law graduates. A total of 5 vacancies in Vidhi Rachnakar post have been announced by the Commission. Application forms for the recruitment will be available online at the Commission's website January 18 onwards. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before February 16.

Candidates must have completed Bachelor of Law 2 year course under the old scheme and 3 years course under the new scheme or a Bachelor of Law (Professional) of a University established by law in India and must have had English and Hindi as the Subjects (at least one of them being optional) in B.A. examination.

For this job, candidates also need to have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2022, the RPSC has said in the job notification. Details regarding age relaxation can be found in the notification.

In the exam, candidates will be asked to translate into Hindi or some other language passages from press communiques, press articles, Government Resolutions, Legislations, rules and instructions and to explain common expressions clutches etc. in use such compositions. This will carry a total of 100 marks.

Candidates will also be asked to translate into English or some other language passage from press articles, speeches etc. This will also carry a maximum of 100 marks.

"The time allowed for the two written papers shall be 3 hours each. Deduction will be made from marks assigned to candidates on account of bad handwriting," the RPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News