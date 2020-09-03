Rajasthan: Assistant Public Relations Officer Posts Will Be Filled By Direct Recruitment

RPSC APRO: Selection to these posts will be through direct recruitment.

All posts of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) under Rajasthan government will be filled by direct recruitment. This was decided in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The meeting headed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also approved the Rajasthan Public Relations Subordinate Services (Amended) Rules 2019. In addition to this, the provision of interview for this post has been omitted.

As per the details available on the website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) APRO recruitment was last notified in 2012. "Graduate from a recognized University or its equivalent with 3 years' experience of Journalism in reputed newspaper office or in Public Relations Department of State Government or Government of India or Graduate with Diploma in Journalism; preference will be given to persons having Post Graduate Degree in Hindi or English. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture," are the eligibility conditions for this post as per the notification available on the website of RPSC.

The cabinet has also approved amendment in the Rajasthan Subordinate Engineering (Building and Path Branch) Services Rules, 1973 for direct recruitment to the post of laboratory promoter in the Public Works Department.

It also facilitated the direct recruitment of security guards in the secretariat by approving the amendment in Rajasthan Subordinate Service (Recruitment and Other Conditions of Service) Rules, 2001. With this decision, security guards of the Government Secretariat can be selected by the Rajasthan Subordinate Services Selection Board or the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board directly through written test.

