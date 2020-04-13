RPF Constable Recruitment Notification For 19,952 Posts Is Fake: Railways

A fake job notification and messages related to it is doing rounds on social media.

A fake job notification and messages related to it is doing rounds on social media. The notification claims that Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced 19,952 vacancies in Constable posts. The Indian Railways had released a warning notification for candidates on February 21. However, even after so many days of warning candidates the fake job alert is still being searched widely online.

Google search report, this morning, showed a huge search volume for the RPF constable recruitment. Not sure whether candidates are still looking for the fake job notice or some other new fake job alert has started being circulated on social media.

The railway in its notification had said, "in recent past, reports have come to light that some websites and social media are spreading false information regarding recruitment of about 19,952 constable in railway protection force promising to get candidates recruited in exchange of money. All prospective candidates and public in general are hereby intimated that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their websites or through any print or electronic media."

Indian railways is one of the biggest functioning organisations of the country. For government job aspirants, railway is the most sought-after option. For major recruitment the railway receives over crores of applications.

Fake job alerts have always been a menace; they cheat candidates by promising them jobs in return of money and they are also a headache for the administration as later on candidates seek clarification from the official bodies in this regard.

Job aspirants are suggested to check official websites, Employment Newspaper for recruitment related updates.

Click here for more Jobs News