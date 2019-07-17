In Central Government Jobs Representation Of SCs, STs More Than Reservation Limit

Representation Of Reserved Categories In Government Services (File Photo)

"As per information received from 78 Ministries/ Departments, including their attached/ subordinate offices, the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs in the posts and services under the Central Government, as on 01.01.2016, was 17.49%, 8.47% and 21.57% respectively," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. "Representation of SCs and STs is more than the prescribed percentage of reservation, (15% and 7.5%, respectively). The representation of OBCs in the Central Government services is 21.57%, which is less, as compared to the prescribed percentage of reservation for them," he added.

"However", he went on to add, "reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has shown an increasing trend since it started in September, 1993. As per available information, representation of OBCs, as on 1.1.2012, was 16.55%, which has increased to 21.57%, as on 01.01.2016."

79 administrative Ministries or Departments were supposed to submit data in respect of representation of SCs, STs and OBCs, as on 01.01.2016. As per the data shared by the Minister 78 had shared the information. In the subsequent years, 75 and 61 administrative Ministries or Departments have submitted such data.

He also cited that 10 ministries, out of the 78 which had submitted the data on the reserved categories, have more than 25,000 backlog reserved vacancies as on January 2017. He further said that 5 out of those 10 ministries had filled more than 57% of the vacancies till December 2017. As on January 2018, 43% which is 9,165 backlog reserved vacancies exist in these 5 ministries.

The 10 ministries/ departments cited by Dr Singh have more than 90% of the employees in Central Government including Public Sector Banks/ Financial Institutions, Central Public Sector Undertakings etc.

Dr Singh who also holds the portfolio of the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions along with Minister of State for PMO among others said Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the watchdog of the government which monitors the recruitment norms in ministries has already issued instructions to all Ministries or Departments to constitute in-house Committees to identify backlog reserved vacancies.

