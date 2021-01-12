Recruitment Rally For Women In Military Police In Pune Begins

Recruitment rally for women in military force in Pune to be held till January 14.

A rally to recruit women in Military Police (MP) under the Soldier General duty category has begun and will be conducted in Maharashtra till January 14, according to an official release. Candidates were required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website.

The recruitment exercise will be organised at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT) in the Hadapsar area of Pune.

"The main aim of this recruitment rally is to generate employment for the young women of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, thereby giving them an opportunity to serve the motherland and lead a dignified life,"an official statement said.

In another development, the Maharashtra government has announced to fill over 12,000 vacancies in the police department.

The first phase to recruit personnel for the Maharashtra Police has begun, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday. "The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up. The second phase will be launched soon," Mr Deshmukh added.

The official website of the Maharashtra Police is http://mahapolice.gov.in.

