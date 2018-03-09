Recruitment At Integrated Coastal And Marine Area Management Project Directorate, Chennai Online applications have been invited by Integrated Coastal and Marine Area Management - Project Directorate, (ICMAM-PD), Chennai for recruitment to Project Scientist, Technical Assistant and Field Assistant posts.

Online applications have been invited by Integrated Coastal and Marine Area Management - Project Directorate, (ICMAM-PD), Chennai for recruitment to Project Scientist, Technical Assistant and Field Assistant posts. A total of 62 posts are open for recruitment to these temporary project positions for various activities such as 'Sea Water Quality Monitoring', 'Ecosystem Services and Management', 'Seawater Quality Criteria and Ecological Risk Assessment', Prediction of Water Quality', 'Coastal Processes, Shoreline Mapping & Management', 'Coastal Vulnerability & Capacity Building' and 'Coastal Resource Assessment and Management' at ICMAM-PD, Chennai.



Interested candidates can apply for the posts till 14 March. The tenure of the project is one year extendable till 31 March 2020 based on performance. The last date for submission of the hard copy of the application is 21 March 2018.



While for Scientist posts PhD or Master degree is essential; graduates and 10th pass candidates are eligible for technical assistant and field assistant, respectively. Work experience is essential to be eligible for the posts.



Those who are in the final year of the qualifying degree are not eligible for the posts. 'As mentioned in the advertisement document, It is mandatory that the requite photocopies of certificates/ consolidated mark lists (self-attested) and other supportive documents should be sent with the duly signed hard copy online application on or before the due date.'



The hard copy along with the documents must be sent to The Head, ICMAM Project Directorate, Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2nd Floor, NIOT Campus, Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai 600 100.



Vacancy Details

Project Scientist D (PS-D): 1 post

Project Scientist C (PS-C): 17 posts

Project Scientist B (PS-B): 33 posts

Technical Assistant (TA): 3 posts

Field Assistant (FA): 8 posts



Click here for more



