Job Opportunities At Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager (Ink Manufacturing and Rajbhasha). A total of 7 vacancies are open for recruitment at upcoming Security Ink Manufacturing Unit at Mysuru in Karnataka and for the positions of Rajbhasha Adhikaris for its units at Mysuru, Salboni and Corporate Office at Bengaluru. Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their application by post. Details of the recruitment are available at the official website brbnmpl.co.in.



The last date for submission of application is 19 February 2018. 'The said last date is extendable by 7 days i.e. upto February 26, 2018 in respect of candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, J&K, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep or abroad.'



Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering or Polymer Science & Technology or Chemistry or Diploma in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply for Ink Manufacturing Unit.



Candidates with Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation, with English as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in English with Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class are eligible for Rajbhasha Adhikari. Post qualification experience is also a must for applying.



