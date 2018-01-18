Job Opportunities At Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited

The last date for submission of application is 19 February 2018. 'The said last date is extendable by 7 days i.e. upto February 26, 2018 in respect of candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, J&K, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep or abroad.'
Candidates with Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation, with English as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in English with Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class are eligible for Rajbhasha Adhikari. Post qualification experience is also a must for applying.