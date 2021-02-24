Reserve Bank Of India To Recruit Office Attendants; Graduates, Above Not Eligible

RBI office attendant recruitment 2021: Registration ends on March 15.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications to fill 841 vacancies in Office Attendant post. The application forms are available on the official website of the RBI which the candidates can fill and submit till March 15.

"The candidate should be an undergraduate as on the 1/02/2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply," the RBI has said in the job notification.

After the online test candidates will appear for the language proficiency test (LPT). "LPT is mandatory. No exemption of any sort will be given to any candidate from appearing in LPT, which will be conducted at respective offices. Final Selection will depend, on the performance in online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates and Biometric Data/Identity verification, etc. to the Bank's satisfaction," the bank has said.

Before the commencement of the online test, the bank will provide a pre-test training to a limited number of candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training may write to the Regional Office of the Reserve Bank of India to whom the candidate is applying.

