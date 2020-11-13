RBI Assistant Exam On November 22, Admit Card Released

RBI Assistant main exam will be held on November 22

The main exam for the selection of Assistants in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be held on November 22. Admit cards of all the candidates, who are eligible to appear for the exam, have been released online on the official website of RBI. Candidates can download the admit cards using their registration number and date of birth.

Download RBI Assistant Exam Admit Card

This recruitment was announced in December 2019.

In this recruitment, a total of 926 posts will be filled in various offices of the Bank.

Selection to the post will be through two exams, preliminary and main. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will be appearing for the main exam. After the main exam, RBI will conduct a language proficiency test.

The main exam will have questions from reasoning, English language, numerical ability, general awareness and computer knowledge. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

"The total time for the test is 135 minutes; however, the candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 160 minutes including the time required for attendance marking, submission of Call Letter with Photocopy of the Photo-ID proof, logging in, etc.," RBI has instructed candidates.

Wearing of mask and gloves has been made compulsory. Candidates have been allowed to carry transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer and exam related documents to exam hall. Candidates must have Aarogya setu app installed in their mobile phone. "If candidate is availing services of a scribe, then scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml) and transparent water bottle. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask," RBI has mentioned in a notification.

Click here for more Jobs News