Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card Released Admit cards have been released for Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant post exam. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card: Know How To Download New Delhi: Admit cards have been released for Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant post exam. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) notified the recruitment in March 2018. The last date of registration was April 6, 2018. The recruitment will be done for Information Technology and Communications Department. There are 1302 vacancies for Informatics Assistant post. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Exam and admit card related updates can also be found at the Board's website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



For the Informatics Assistant post, the exam will be held in two phases. Candidates who qualify the first phase will be eligible to sit for the second phase skill test. The first phase written test will test the IT knowledge of the candidate. The skill test will be for both English and Hindi, 15 minutes each. The written exam will be of 3 hours.



Meanwhile, the Board has also advertised direct recruitment of Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant. Total number of posts advertised is 11,225. Candidates would be able to apply for the posts on the RSMSSB official website from May 10, 2018. The online application process will conclude on June 8, 2018. Candidates would be selected for the posts on the basis of performance in a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a Speed Test and Skill Test.



Click here for more



Admit cards have been released for Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant post exam. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) notified the recruitment in March 2018. The last date of registration was April 6, 2018. The recruitment will be done for Information Technology and Communications Department. There are 1302 vacancies for Informatics Assistant post. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Exam and admit card related updates can also be found at the Board's website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.For the Informatics Assistant post, the exam will be held in two phases. Candidates who qualify the first phase will be eligible to sit for the second phase skill test. The first phase written test will test the IT knowledge of the candidate. The skill test will be for both English and Hindi, 15 minutes each. The written exam will be of 3 hours. Meanwhile, the Board has also advertised direct recruitment of Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant. Total number of posts advertised is 11,225. Candidates would be able to apply for the posts on the RSMSSB official website from May 10, 2018. The online application process will conclude on June 8, 2018. Candidates would be selected for the posts on the basis of performance in a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a Speed Test and Skill Test.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter