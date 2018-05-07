Rajasthan RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card Released

For the Informatics Assistant post, the exam will be held in two phases. Candidates who qualify the first phase will be eligible to sit for the second phase skill test. The first phase written test will test the IT knowledge of the candidate. The skill test will be for both English and Hindi, 15 minutes each. The written exam will be of 3 hours.
CommentsMeanwhile, the Board has also advertised direct recruitment of Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant. Total number of posts advertised is 11,225. Candidates would be able to apply for the posts on the RSMSSB official website from May 10, 2018. The online application process will conclude on June 8, 2018. Candidates would be selected for the posts on the basis of performance in a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a Speed Test and Skill Test.
Click here for more Jobs News